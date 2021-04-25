MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 4,393 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

