MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $351,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LKQ by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $45.16.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

