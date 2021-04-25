Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 5,441 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.19% of Apollo Investment worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,946,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $932.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

