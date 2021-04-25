Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after buying an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,283.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,034.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.44 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,197.08.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.