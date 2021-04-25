Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $20,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

