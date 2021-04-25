McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Increased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $235.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

