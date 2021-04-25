McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $234.58. 2,137,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,999. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $235.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

