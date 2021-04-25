McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

MTB opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.