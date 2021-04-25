McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,882 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,996,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,197.08.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,283.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,034.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

