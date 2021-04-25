McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

