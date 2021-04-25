Maxim Group Upgrades Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

CERC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,555,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerecor by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 120,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

