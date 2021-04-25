Maxim Group Upgrades Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.
CERC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,555,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerecor by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 120,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cerecor
Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
