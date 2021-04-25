Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $19.56

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $20.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 3,845 shares changing hands.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

