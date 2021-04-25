Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$7.75

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX opened at C$7.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.78. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.31 and a 52-week high of C$7.78. The firm has a market cap of C$994.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.