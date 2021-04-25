Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $148.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $133.46.

