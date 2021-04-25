Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.28.

Mattel stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Mattel has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

