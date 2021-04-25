Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 7.6% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Mastercard worth $423,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $389.88. The firm has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

