MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $118.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.85.

NYSE MTZ opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MasTec by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

