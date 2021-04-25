Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.35.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC opened at $127.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.