Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.35.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.