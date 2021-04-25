Marlin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $106.62 million and $17.71 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00269490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.80 or 0.01030392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.42 or 0.00649548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.81 or 1.00025487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.