ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.40.

ManTech International stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.36.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.