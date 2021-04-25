Mallard Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

Mallard Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MACUU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 26th. Mallard Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Mallard Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of MACUU stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. Mallard Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $10,309,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Mallard Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,613,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,998,000.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

