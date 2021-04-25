Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $49.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.02. Makita has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $54.39.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

