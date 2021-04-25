MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $26.28

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.28, but opened at $25.67. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 17,927 shares trading hands.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

