MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.00 Million

Brokerages expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report sales of $122.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the lowest is $121.50 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor posted sales of $197.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $536.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $547.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $583.20 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $606.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MagnaChip Semiconductor.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

MX stock remained flat at $$25.87 during trading on Friday. 363,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

