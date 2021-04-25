Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. 45,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,587,438 shares.The stock last traded at $96.99 and had previously closed at $95.40.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Get Magna International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.