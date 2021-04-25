Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Critical Review

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A Green Plains Partners 49.83% -57.99% 38.97%

This table compares Mace Security International and Green Plains Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Plains Partners $82.39 million 3.35 $41.48 million $1.76 6.77

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mace Security International and Green Plains Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains Partners 0 0 0 1 4.00

Green Plains Partners has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Mace Security International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

