LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $4.21 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

