LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $515.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLY. TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.