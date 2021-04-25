LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

CERS stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $237,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

