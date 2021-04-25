LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 1,382.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 402,395 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

