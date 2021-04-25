LPL Financial LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $401.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

