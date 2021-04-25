Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $200.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average is $170.41. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

