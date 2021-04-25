Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,540 shares of company stock worth $3,853,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.