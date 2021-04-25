Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,299 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 535,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

