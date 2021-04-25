Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $248,047.92. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,715 shares of company stock worth $1,094,400. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

