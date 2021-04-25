Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $770,000 Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,848,000 after acquiring an additional 96,801 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 570,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

