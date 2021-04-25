Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ichor were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,463,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 159,219 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.