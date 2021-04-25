Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

USPH stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average of $112.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $120,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

