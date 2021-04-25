Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

