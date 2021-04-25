loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

LDI stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

