Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s share price were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Live Oak Bancshares traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $66.88. Approximately 2,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.