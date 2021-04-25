Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s share price were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Live Oak Bancshares traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $66.88. Approximately 2,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.