Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.70. The company had a trading volume of 200,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.58 and a 200-day moving average of $324.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.