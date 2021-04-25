LinkEye (LET) Tops One Day Volume of $1.65 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, LinkEye has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $1.65 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00271276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.46 or 0.01039293 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00023314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,641.93 or 1.00285038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.00636410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

