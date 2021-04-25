Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,272. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $292.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.48 and its 200-day moving average is $256.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

