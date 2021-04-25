Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.00 on Friday. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

