LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.78. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 394,826 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $346.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 249,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

