Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

LILA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after buying an additional 215,071 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 247,196 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 483,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

