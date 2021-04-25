LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 3,087 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.