LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 751,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,100. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.